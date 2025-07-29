Advertisements

Popular YouTuber and family vlogger Rajab Butt, known for his viral content and recurring controversies, has found himself at the center of a major scandal after explicit videos allegedly featuring him and close friends were leaked online.

The videos, which surfaced on various social media platforms, reportedly show Butt in compromising situations alongside friends Haider Shah, Maan Dogar, Shahzi, and in one widely circulated clip, with TikToker Zahra Malik. The leak has sparked widespread backlash, raising questions about the authenticity of the footage and the motives behind its release.

While Rajab Butt has faced multiple legal cases in the past, this latest controversy intensified after it was revealed that he had left the country again amidst ongoing investigations.

Regarding the leaked content, Butt’s friends claim the videos were obtained through unauthorized access to their mobile phones and were never intended for public release. However, this explanation hasn’t satisfied public curiosity, as many on social media are questioning why such videos were recorded in the first place, demanding transparency and accountability.

Speculations about Butt’s alleged relationship with Zahra Malik have also intensified. Reports suggest the two were living together in Dubai, though neither party has issued a public statement addressing the matter.

Meanwhile, another individual linked to the controversy, Iman, has sought privacy. In an online message, Iman’s brother stated, “If Iman wishes to speak, she will do so herself, or through our family. We request everyone not to drag her name into this matter unnecessarily.”