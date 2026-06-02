KARACHI: The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in several districts of Sindh over the next two days.

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According to the forecast, today’s weather may include dust storms and thunderstorm activity accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in parts of upper and central Sindh.

Rain Expected in Multiple Districts Today

The Met Office said that districts including Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot may experience scattered rain with thunder and strong winds.

In addition, gusty winds and lightning activity may affect these areas during the rainfall spells.

Conditions to Continue Tomorrow

The department further stated that similar weather conditions are expected to continue tomorrow in several districts.

Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar, Umerkot, and Tharparkar may receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated locations.

As a result, residents in these areas have been advised to stay cautious during windstorms and lightning activity.

Karachi to Remain Hot and Humid

Meanwhile, Karachi is expected to remain hot, humid, and partly cloudy over the next three days.

Meteorologists said the city’s maximum temperature may range between 35°C and 37°C. However, no significant rainfall is expected in the metropolitan area during this period.

Weather Outlook Across Sindh

Overall, most parts of Sindh are likely to remain hot, very hot, and dry despite isolated rain activity in selected districts.

Authorities have advised the public to stay updated on weather alerts and take precautionary measures during thunderstorm conditions, particularly in rural and open areas.