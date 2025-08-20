Karachi, the country’s bustling coastal city, is expected to see varying weather conditions on August 20 and 21, 2025, ranging from thunderstorms and haze to relatively calmer, partly cloudy skies. Meteorological sources warn that while the weather will remain warm and humid, residents should stay cautious of possible rain-related disruptions.

On Wednesday, August 20, thundery showers are forecast, accompanied by light winds and humid conditions. Temperatures are likely to climb to 33°C (92°F) during the day before dropping to 26°C (79°F) at night. The Weather Channel places the chance of rainfall at 40 percent, with isolated thunderstorms expected in the morning before skies turn cloudy in the afternoon. Winds are predicted to blow from the west at 10 to 20 mph, and haze may reduce visibility in several areas. AccuWeather has issued an alert for a strong morning thunderstorm and has advised the public to remain vigilant as the threat of urban flooding persists during the ongoing monsoon season.

Advertisements

By Thursday, August 21, weather conditions should show some improvement. Light cloud cover and a steady westerly breeze are expected, keeping highs around 33°C (91°F) and lows near 27°C (80°F). According to BBC Weather, skies will remain considerably cloudy early in the day, giving way to clearer intervals by evening. The Weather Channel also forecasts stronger winds of 15 to 25 mph, while haze will likely linger. Rainfall is not anticipated, offering some relief following the previous day’s showers.

Historically, August has been one of Karachi’s wettest and most humid months. Data from easeweather.com shows an average temperature of 30.9°C, over 20 rainy days, and nearly 104 mm of precipitation. The possibility of thunderstorms on August 20 raises concerns of travel delays and waterlogging, particularly given the city’s recent flooding challenges. On August 21, the lighter skies will provide a window for outdoor activity, though air quality may still be affected by haze.

Authorities have urged citizens to keep umbrellas on hand, follow official weather alerts, and take precautions while traveling. Health experts also recommend using masks during hazy conditions to reduce exposure to poor air quality.