Karachi (05-12-2025) – Rafiq Suleman, Convener of the Central Standing Committee on Rice Export of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and former Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), has congratulated Field Marshal Asim Munir on his appointment as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of Pakistan, in addition to his role as the Chief of Army Staff. He stated that Field Marshal Asim Munir has elevated Pakistan’s honor and prestige worldwide, and today, leaders of many countries globally are paying tribute to him.

Rafiq Suleman further praised the Field Marshal for his efforts to improve Pakistan’s economy. However, he pointed out that rice exporters are facing significant challenges, especially regarding tax issues and the priority handling of rice ships at Port Qasim. He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for removing the 0.25% Export Development Surcharge on exports and urged the Ministry of Finance to issue the notification as soon as possible.

Rafiq Suleman also mentioned that the group he represents in FPCCI, the Businessmen Panel, has reached an understanding with the United Business Group, which he described as a positive development for the business community. He specially acknowledged the efforts of the trade leaders SM Tanveer, Anjum Nisar, Khawaja Shahzaib Akram, Abdul Rahim Jano, and Naseer Hayyat Maggo.