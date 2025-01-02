KARACHI: President FPCCI Mr. Atif Ikram Shaikh has appointed Mr. Rafiq Suleman as Convener of “FPCCI Central Standing Committee on “Rice Production & Export Promotion” for the year 2024-2025 in view of increasing business development and Exports RICE.

The President FPCCI advised him to induct well experienced and professionals as member in his committee and keep close liaison with the all concerned authorities and facilitate the business community.

Rafiq Suleman also served the business community in different capacities in FPCCI. REAP and other Sector,s related trade bodies.

He is well known figure in business community of Pakistan having deep social relations in various circles of the society. He is also one of the leading exporters of RICE. He is the Director of M/s R.B International.

Rafiq Suleman assured the FPCCI’s management of his best and utmost efforts for FPCCI and business community and also to build the image of FPCCI on national level and globally as well.