Dubai/Karachi (November 26, 2024): The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate in Intersec Dubai 2025. TDAP will represent Pakistan through the Pakistan Pavilion at Intersec 2025. Intersec, a globally renowned event for emergency services, security, and safety, will hold its 26th edition from January 14 to 16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of personal protection equipment (PPE), corporate wear/uniform protective clothing, gloves, workwear, foot protection, hand/arm protection, firefighting equipment, rescue equipment, internet security, antivirus software, anti-SPAM filters, commercial and IT security, armored vehicles, and related equipment.

In January 2024, during its Silver Jubilee event, Intersec hosted 47,506 trade buyers from 141 countries, including key government leaders, agencies, and organizational heads across industries. The event presented the latest products and trends, with innovators, procurement and sourcing professionals, government agencies, and end-users in attendance.

In the last edition, 12 exhibitors from Pakistan participated, including Chaudhry Fashion, East Pro, Escort Advanced, Faizan Safety, H & F Apparels, Hameed Textiles, Hilton Enterprises, Leathertex Gloving, Libermann International, New Rose Industries, Rasheed Ahmed & Sons, and Suntex Gloves & Apparel.

Under TDAP, each stand is available for only PKR 1,230,000 (Textile Products) and PKR 1,025,000 (Leather Products), while the cost of a direct stand is around PKR 1,900,000.

The last date to apply is 12th December 2024.