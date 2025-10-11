Sohaib Mithani,Szabist,karachi.

With great admiration in the columns of your newspaper, I would like to bring an appeal as car

enthusiast that racing track should be made.

Instead of racing on roads track should be made by government which should be made by

government which should be accessible for audiences as well as the person who is there to

participate. Many people consider it as a crime but it’s a global sport. Currently DHA sector C is

popular for these type of activities but the police being the hurdle there and not allowing them

to these type of things.

To sum it up, having a proper racing track isn’t only about enjoyment — it’s also about safety

and giving car and bike lovers the right place to follow their passion. Many young people are

interested in motorsports, and instead of pushing them away, we should guide them in the

right direction. Let’s support this sport and create a safer and better space for everyone

involved.

