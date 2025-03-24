Washington, D.C. USA : Ms. Byrd entered on duty as a special agent with the FBI in 2004. Her first assignment was to the Honolulu Field Office, working criminal matters related to violent crimes, drugs and gangs. In 2010, Ms. Byrd was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Laboratory Division, Evidence Response Team. While in the Laboratory Division, Ms. Byrd served as the program manager of the training program in support of over 1200 field ERT personnel. In addition, Ms. Byrd provided support for policy development and multiple field operational matters.

In 2014, Ms. Byrd became the supervisory senior resident agent in the Jackson Field Office in Mississippi. She oversaw various resident agencies and criminal matters including gangs, drugs, violent crime, and health care fraud.

In 2017, Ms. Byrd was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch in the Mobile Field Office and later covered the National Security Branch as well. Ms. Byrd was promoted to section chief of Investigation and Operations for the WMDD in 2019.

Prior to the FBI, Ms. Byrd was a special agent with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and a Medicolegal Death Investigator/Autopsy Supervisor with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville, NC. Ms. Byrd earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Fayetteville State University and a master’s degree in forensic toxicology from the University of Florida.