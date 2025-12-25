Karachi (25-12-2025): Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Aman Paracha, while paying tribute to the services of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary, said that Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership is a guiding light for us, and by following his golden principles, Pakistan can be transformed into a developed Asian Tiger country.

Talking to a delegation of traders in connection with the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Aman Paracha said that the Pakistan given to us by Quaid-e-Azam and his companions who participated in the struggle for the creation of Pakistan must be strengthened collectively through honest efforts by all of us.

He said that just as the Pakistan Armed Forces made sacrifices for the defense and security of the country and achieved success against a powerful enemy, the nation takes pride in its armed forces. He added that under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s success has been acknowledged by the world.

He further stated that if the government takes more positive decisions and privatizes other loss-making institutions like PIA, the country’s valuable treasury will no longer be spent on providing subsidies to such failed institutions. As a result, Pakistan will emerge as a strong country in the region—fulfilling the dream envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions. He emphasized that it is now the responsibility of the rulers to steer Pakistan towards stability and progress.