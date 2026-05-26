The foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the United States agreed to jointly develop a port project in Fiji and signed new agreements on critical minerals and energy security during a Quad meeting aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

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The meeting brought together Penny Wong, S. Jaishankar, Toshimitsu Motegi and Marco Rubio.

Quad Announces First Joint Infrastructure Project

The Quad nations unveiled their first joint infrastructure initiative with plans to support port development in Fiji.

Marco Rubio said the project would help address limited port capacity in Pacific Island nations. He added that the initiative would demonstrate the group’s ability to deliver “high-quality, resilient infrastructure” in the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition, the four countries launched a new Indo-Pacific Energy Security Initiative and agreed on a critical minerals framework to strengthen supply chains and investment coordination.

Critical Minerals Framework Targets Supply Chain Stability

The new framework focuses on mining, processing and recycling critical minerals used in industries such as aerospace, defence and semiconductors.

The agreement carries special importance for Japan after China restricted exports of some key minerals following diplomatic tensions.

Rubio said the Quad partners remained deeply committed to the alliance and described it as a “cornerstone” of US global strategy.

Quad Seeks Fresh Momentum After Leadership Gaps

The Quad meeting marked the third gathering of foreign ministers since September 2024. However, the alliance lost some momentum last year after leaders failed to hold a summit amid tensions between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi over tariffs and other issues.

Rubio said diplomats would continue working toward a leaders’ summit later this year.

Analysts noted that although the absence of a summit raised questions, the Quad could still remain influential through ministerial meetings and practical cooperation.

Focus Remains on Indo-Pacific Security

The Quad countries continue to share concerns over China’s growing regional influence. Rubio, who is currently visiting India, stressed the importance of maintaining a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Beijing has repeatedly criticised the Quad, describing it as a Cold War-style alliance designed to contain China’s rise.

India also continues to face border tensions with China, although recent diplomatic signals suggest New Delhi may seek improved ties with Beijing.

The Quad meeting also took place as the US and Iran moved closer to a possible agreement to end their three-month conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.