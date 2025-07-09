Advertisements

Doha, July 9, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) continued its upward trajectory against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), reaching 78.02 PKR today. This marks a slight increase from 77.90 PKR on both July 4 and July 7, reflecting Qatar’s economic resilience, largely powered by its robust energy sector.

Recent exchange trends show a consistent rise in QAR value. It stood at 77.94 PKR on July 2 and 77.86 PKR at the close of June. Earlier, on June 27, it was 77.70 PKR, while June 14 and June 1 saw rates of 77.72 PKR and 77.39 PKR, respectively. These steady gains suggest a firm Qatari Riyal in a stable forex environment.

Current Rate

1 QAR = 78.02 PKR

Understanding the Exchange Rate Dynamics

The exchange rate between QAR and PKR is determined by market forces such as trade, remittances, and macroeconomic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged at 3.64 per USD, maintains stability due to Qatar’s booming gas exports. In contrast, Pakistan’s floating PKR is more vulnerable to inflation, political uncertainty, and fluctuating foreign reserves.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

For over 125,000 Pakistani nationals living in Qatar, the Riyal’s rise is a financial plus. A 1,000 QAR remittance that was worth 77,390 PKR in early June now converts to 78,020 PKR—a gain of 630 PKR. This increase can ease financial burdens for families back home. However, those holding PKR savings or income in Qatar may feel the pinch, especially with higher prices on imported goods and services.

Currency Overview

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Introduced in 1966, the QAR (symbol: QR or ?.?) is Qatar’s official currency, managed by the Qatar Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): Adopted in 1948, the PKR (symbol: ?) is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and fluctuates based on economic indicators and political developments.

Analysts suggest that unless significant regional or global disruptions occur, the QAR is likely to retain its steady performance in the coming weeks.