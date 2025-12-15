KARACHI: A dignified ceremony was held at a local hotel in Karachi to mark the National Day of the State of Qatar. The event witnessed significant participation, including the special attendance of Dr. Sham Sunder K. Advani, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Minority Affairs.

During the ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the occasion. On the sidelines of the event, Dr. Sham Sunder K. Advani met with the Consul General of Qatar, Nayef Shahein Alsulaiti, and extended heartfelt congratulations on Qatar’s National Day, along with best wishes for continued progress and prosperity.

Dr. Advani remarked that Pakistan holds its deep and brotherly ties with Qatar in the highest regard, expressing confidence that the existing friendly relations between the two brotherly Islamic nations will continue to grow stronger.

