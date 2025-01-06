DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Executive (QE), the luxury private jet charter division of Qatar Airways Group, is proud to announce that it has taken delivery of two additional Gulfstream G700 aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 24.

The two additional aircraft will increase the total number of Gulfstream G700 in QE’s fleet to six, with an additional four G700s scheduled for delivery throughout 2025 and early 2026. QE’s fleet also includes 15 Gulfstream G650ER aircraft.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue growing our fleet with the groundbreaking G700, which delivers an innovative and exceptional experience for our customers. These aircraft represent our passion for redefining private aviation and offering the best possible luxury experience in the skies, exceeding the expectations of our esteemed passengers and clients.”

These state-of-the-art aircraft further solidify QE’s position as a leader in luxury long-range travel and private aviation. They provide customers with the ultimate comfort and performance when combined with QE’s unparalleled service and hospitality.