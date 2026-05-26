Qatar Airways has unveiled a special FIFA World Cup 2026™ livery on a Boeing 777 aircraft, marking a new chapter in its long partnership with FIFA.

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The aircraft will operate across major routes in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It will promote the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ across the airline’s global network.

Special Design Celebrates Football Spirit

The new livery reflects the energy and unity of global football. It builds on Qatar Airways’ role as Official Airline Partner of FIFA.

In addition, the aircraft interior features a specially designed cabin theme. The airline created this bespoke experience to bring the tournament atmosphere on board.

Global Routes and Fan Engagement

The themed Boeing 777 will travel across key international destinations. It will connect fans and teams ahead of the tournament.

Moreover, the airline aims to strengthen engagement with passengers through this branding initiative. The aircraft will continue operating after the tournament to commemorate the event.

Continued Partnership with FIFA

Qatar Airways has expanded its global sports partnerships over the years. It continues to support major international sporting events through its network.

As a result, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ becomes another milestone in its aviation and sports branding strategy.