The airline’s move to the New Terminal One and the opening of its first dedicated lounge at JFK Airport is in line with Qatar Airways’ commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience, and reflects the strategic importance of New York City in Qatar Airways’ global network.

Offering efficient direct access to the boarding gate from Qatar Airways’ exclusive lounge, the new facility will provide an elevated experience featuring premium food and beverage options and best-in-class amenities including VIP check-in services, relaxation zones, prayer rooms, children’s play areas, premium dining options, and duty-free shopping for Qatar Airways Business Class passengers.

In partnership with Qatar Airways, the New Terminal One will deliver an exceptional guest experience from arrival to departure. The terminal’s modern architecture, light-filled spaces and advanced technology will ensure a seamless and relaxing customer journey that complements Qatar Airways’ world-renowned onboard service.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: "We, at Qatar Airways, look forward to launching our operations at JFK Airport's New Terminal One and welcoming Qatar Airways Business Class passengers to our first-ever exclusive lounge in the US. Our new state-of-the-art lounge will provide an enhanced experience at each touchpoint and complement our industry-leading Business Class travel experience. From dedicated airport transfers to VIP check-in to the finest of retail and dining options, premium passengers will be offered the World's Best service at New Terminal One.

“Our move demonstrates the evolution of Qatar Airways’ long-standing commitment to connecting global travellers to New York and expanding our services in the destination integral to our network in the US.”

The New Terminal One CEO, Jennifer Aument, said: “We thank the Qatar Airways team for their confidence in us as we begin this exciting new chapter together at JFK. As an airline long synonymous with excellence, Qatar Airways’ decision to partner with the New Terminal One reaffirms the strong value we offer international carriers seeking to grow their presence in New York.”

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernisation and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Qatar Airways launched operations in New York in 2008 at Terminal 8 at JFK Airport. The airline’s network in the US spans 11 destinations to serve more than 3 million passengers annually. With 18 weekly flights, Qatar Airways connects travellers from the US to over 170 destinations worldwide through its home and hub – Doha’s award-winning Hamad International Airport.