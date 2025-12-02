The World’s Best Airline reconnects the Australian capital to more than 170 global destinations, strengthening tourism, trade, and travel opportunities for the region

SYDNEY, Australia – Qatar Airways’ resumption flight to Canberra touched down on 2 December 2025, officially marking the return of its daily service to the Australian capital via Melbourne. Qatar Airways now operates a total Australian network of six key cities: Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra. The resumption brings enhanced global access, greater competition, and expanded travel options for passengers across the ACT and surrounding regions.

The daily Boeing 777 service will seamlessly connect travellers from Canberra to more than 170 destinations worldwide via award-winning Hamad International Airport in Doha. Passengers travelling in Qsuite Business Class* can enjoy the airline’s signature luxury experience, featuring fully lie-flat beds, sliding privacy doors, and on demand a la carte dining with an exclusive menu designed by award-winning Australian chef, Ross Lusted.

All travellers will benefit from complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi and Qatar Airways’ renowned inflight service, designed to make every journey exceptional. Qatar Airways is the only airline that offers Starlink Wi-Fi to and from Canberra.

Through Qatar Airways' strategic partnership with Virgin Australia, passengers flying from Canberra can also enjoy seamless onward connections to major domestic destinations including Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Melbourne – enhancing convenience and flexibility across Australia.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are delighted to return to Canberra and once again, serve Australia’s capital city. This milestone represents our continued commitment to the Australian market and to connecting communities across the world.

“Whether travelling for business, government service, study, or leisure, we look forward to welcoming passengers from Canberra back on board and providing them with the world-class services Qatar Airways is renowned for.”

Canberra Airport CEO, Mr. Stephen Byron, said: “The return of Qatar Airways is a game-changer for international travel. It restores a vital link for over a million people across the ACT and southern NSW, while opening the door to global opportunities for business and tourism.”

Named the World’s Best Airline by the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025 for a record-breaking ninth time, Qatar Airways also took home top honours for World’s Best Business Class, Best Airline in the Middle East, and Best Business Class Lounge (Al Mourjan Lounge – The Garden at Hamad International Airport).

*Services from Canberra will include the Qsuite configuration by default. The aircraft will only switch to a non-Qsuite fitted aircraft if operationally required.