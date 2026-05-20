DOHA: Qatar Airways has announced a post-tax profit of QAR 7.08 billion (US$1.94 billion) for the financial year 2025/26, reaffirming its position as one of the world’s most resilient aviation groups despite geopolitical challenges during the final month of the fiscal year.

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The airline said its strong financial performance reflected operational excellence, global connectivity and continued investment in innovation and passenger experience.

More Than 41 Million Passengers Travelled with Qatar Airways

According to the annual results, Qatar Airways carried more than 41.8 million passengers during the year through its global network operated via Hamad International Airport.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways Cargo transported over 1.43 million tonnes of chargeable freight, maintaining its position as the world’s largest international air cargo carrier with a 12 percent global market share.

The airline also achieved an impressive 86 percent on-time performance, placing it among the world’s five most punctual airlines and earning the prestigious Cirium Platinum Award for Operational Excellence.

CEO Highlights Resilience and Global Expansion

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Hamad Al-Khater praised the dedication of the airline’s 57,800 employees working across more than 90 countries.

He said the airline successfully managed operational challenges while maintaining high service standards and strengthening its global partnerships.

The CEO added that Qatar Airways is actively rebuilding and expanding its international network with confidence backed by a strong balance sheet and operational resilience.

Major Fleet Expansion and Global Awards

During the financial year, Qatar Airways signed major agreements with Boeing and GE Aerospace for up to 210 aircraft and 400 engines, marking one of the largest fleet expansion commitments in commercial aviation history.

The airline was also named the World’s Best Airline 2025 by Skytrax for a record ninth time.

In addition, Hamad International Airport retained its title as the Best Airport in the Middle East for the 11th consecutive year, while Qatar Duty Free won the World’s Best Airport Shopping award for the third straight year.

Airline Targets More Than 160 Destinations by Summer 2026

Looking ahead, Qatar Airways plans to expand its network to more than 160 destinations by summer 2026.

The airline said passengers will continue to benefit from advanced onboard services, including Starlink-powered high-speed internet across its Boeing 777, Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-8 fleet.