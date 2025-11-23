Travelers now have greater choice and convenience when flying to and from Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Shanghai, and Singapore

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways has increased capacity to Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Shanghai, and Singapore this winter season to meet the global demand on these routes. This increase in flight frequency is part of the airline’s broader winter schedule enhancements, which have already introduced additional frequencies to more than 15 major destinations, including Cape Town, Dublin, London, Phuket, and Toronto.

The World’s Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for a record ninth time, continues to offer greater choice and connectivity through its Doha hub, the award-winning Hamad International Airport. The growing demand for Qatar Airways’ travel experience resulted in the airline offering nearly 3,000 additional flights this year.

Qatar Airways service to Kuala Lumpur (KUL)

Starting 17 December 2025, Qatar Airways flights to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) will increase from 14 to 17 weekly flights. The additional services will offer seamless connections between Southeast Asia and Jeddah, London, and Paris through Doha.

Qatar Airways service to Lagos (LOS)

Effective 15 December 2025 until 28 March 2026, Qatar Airways’ services to Lagos (LOS) will increase from 10 to 14 weekly. The increased frequency enhances connectivity between the Nigeria and Qatar Airways’ extensive global network of over 170 destinations, facilitating smoother travel for both business and leisure passengers to Delhi, Guangzhou, and London.

Qatar Airways service to Shanghai (PVG)

Effective 01 January to 28 March 2026, services will rise from 7 to 10 weekly flights to meet growing inbound and outbound demand from China. This frequency increase will further enhance connectivity between Asia and Qatar Airways’ key destinations across Algiers, São Paulo, and Warsaw.

Qatar Airways service to Singapore (SIN)

From 12 January 2026, Qatar Airways will deploy the Airbus A380 on select flights to Singapore, offering enhanced capacity and an elevated premium experience.

The airline’s global connectivity is supported by its diverse fleet of aircraft that includes a mix of Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 equipped with ultra-high-speed Starlink on-board Wi-Fi. Qatar Airways is first airline in the world to fully equip and operate over 100 widebody aircraft with Starlink, and the first carrier in the MENA region to offer the service. Passengers in both Premium and Economy cabins enjoy free, gate-to-gate* Wi-Fi, with speeds of up to 500 Mbps per aircraft.

Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, continually enhances its network by anticipating market trends and evolving travel demands for destinations to cater to its global community of leisure and business travellers alike.

Bookings can be made at www.qatarairways.com or through the airline’s mobile application.

*Gate-to-gate access may be unavailable at certain airports due to local regulatory requirements.