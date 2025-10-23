Doha, Qatar – Qatar Airways has been recognised with the ‘Best Airline App 2025’ award at this year’s World Aviation Festival, the largest aviation technology event in the world. The winner was announced during the ‘Battle of the Airlines Apps’, a unique, side-by-side judged contest that began with travellers nominating their favourite airline app prior to the event. Then the five top-rated apps were evaluated by a jury based on user experience, mobile services, and digital innovation after each airline presented their digital platform.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Business-to-Consumer, Mr. Christophe Guittard, said: “Receiving the most coveted recognition for an airline app reflects the exceptional quality and ambition behind our app. It reinforces our longstanding commitment to setting the benchmark for digital excellence. Advertisements

More than just a travel companion, the Qatar Airways app is a powerhouse of smart technology and innovation designed to inform, guide and support our customers in any imaginable situation. It delivers an exceptional level of traveller satisfaction through speed, personalization, intuitive navigation, and exclusive world-first experiences that redefine what passengers can expect from a digital airline platform.”

A Travel Experience Reimagined

The Qatar Airways app delivers personalised experiences at every step of the journey – on the ground and in the air. From booking the perfect trip across more than 170 destinations around the world to managing every detail with ease, the app is designed to make travel seamless and intuitive.

Beyond traditional features, it offers exclusive services tailored for both frequent flyers and first-time travellers. These include instant or automated refunds for Privilege Club members on eligible products, real-time updates and alerts, and personalised touches for unforgettable moments such as birthdays and tier upgrade milestones.

Unique Artificial Intelligence experience with Sama