Launched at the Milan Derby at the San Siro Stadium, the partnership delivers community-building opportunities in underserved communities. DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways has launched ‘Qatar Airways United’, a social development initiative created in partnership with internationally acclaimed football legend, Rio Ferdinand. The global project connects Ferdinand with Qatar Airways’ world-class sports partners to deliver community-building opportunities that focus on inspiring confidence and ambition in young people. Advertisements

The initiative kicked off in collaboration with Inter Milan during the Milan Derby at the historic San Siro Stadium on 23 November 2025, where Ferdinand was welcomed by Inter and a local social responsibility entity, Real Eyes Sport. Through the collaboration, Qatar Airways gave children with visual disabilities the opportunity to experience first-hand one of football’s most iconic rivalries at the Milan Derby.

The visit was joined by Inter’s Vice President Javier Zanetti, an advocate for developing resources for underserved youth, and empowering them through mentorship and exposure to unforgettable sporting moments. While at the game, the children felt the action directly from the pitch, and had the chance to meet Inter players in the storied stadium.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Sport has a unique ability to open doors for young people from every walk of life. We are proud to support programmes like this one, which use the power of sport to create connection, unity and real impact. We believe that every young person, no matter where they come from, has the chance to create and achieve greatness. This program equips the next generation with the skills and tools to enable them to pursue excellence in their chosen paths and we are pleased to be part of it.”

Rio Ferdinand said: “Sport has given me a passport to travel the world, see new cultures, and experience countries I never would have otherwise. It shaped who I am. Through Qatar Airways United, I want to help young people build that same confidence and ambition – showing them that sport can open doors, broaden horizons, and create opportunities that last a lifetime.”

In the next Qatar Airways United programme, Ferdinand will be joined by a group of children supported by Education Above All, who will take part in a special experience at the Formula 1® Qatar Airways Grand Prix from 28-30 November 2025. On Friday, the group will enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes access to day one of the race weekend, and then on Sunday’s final race day, they will watch from the grandstand.

The initiative includes plans to further leverage the airline’s leading sports portfolio to connect Rio with under-resourced youth at the upcoming events:

French Championship Paris Saint Germain vs Marseille match in Paris in February 2026

The UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest in May 2026

The FIFA World Cup 26™ Final in New York in July 2026.

Facilitated by Qatar Airways, Ferdinand will invite young people from the hosting cities to experience these world-class sporting competitions and build a sense of belonging. The football legend will engage with audiences through motivational stories and experiences that showcase values at the heart of sport. This series will premiere on his official YouTube channel,@rioferdinandpresents, and Qatar Airways YouTube channel, @qatarairways followed by its feature on Qatar Airways’ award-winning Oryx One in-flight entertainment platform to inspire millions of passengers around the world.

Qatar Airways’ portfolio of high-profile global sports partnerships includes the likes of FIFA, UEFA Champions League and National Team Competitions, Formula 1®, Paris-Saint Germain, FC Internazionale Milano, AFC, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis