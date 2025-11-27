The renewed partnership between Qatar Airways and BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team will see Carmen Jorda as Head of Alpine F1 Academy and ambassador of the airline

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways, the Official Airline Partner of Formula 1®, has reaffirmed its commitment to diversity and excellence with a renewed partnership with BWT Alpine Formula One Team. Carmen Jorda will drive the partnership, as Head of Alpine F1 Academy and Qatar Airways Ambassador, working to champion female participation in motorsport while bridging the worlds of aviation and Formula 1®.

Former development driver for Lotus and Renault in Formula 1®, she became the 11th woman in history to be part of an F1® team’s driver line-up. Throughout her career, she has raced in GP3, Indy Lights, and the Le Mans Series. Her appointment with Alpine marks the next step in her mission to champion inclusion and opportunity for women in motorsport – a vision shared by Qatar Airways.

Through this partnership, Carmen will represent Qatar Airways at key Grand Prix events and lead female-driver mentorship initiatives within the F1 Academy, while engaging with communities through media experiences, programs, and additional initiatives that highlight the airline’s commitment to empowerment and excellence.

The extended partnership between Qatar Airways and BWT Alpine Formula One Team builds on a successful multi-year collaboration that was first introduced in 2023. Through co-branded activations, guest experiences, and exclusive branding opportunities, the partnership continues to engage fans and travellers across Formula 1® destinations worldwide.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Sponsorship, Events & Exhibitions, Luke Drake, said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team and support Carmen Jorda’s appointment, which represents the very best of both aviation and motorsport – where skill and innovation unite to push boundaries. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to empowering women and inspiring future generations to pursue excellence in every field.”

BWT Alpine Formula One Team Global Marketing Director, Guy Martin, said: “We are proud to announce the renewal of our multi-year partnership with Qatar Airways on the eve of the Qatar Grand Prix. Working with such a distinguished global carrier, whose dedication to excellence and diversity aligns closely with our own values, is a real honour. The inclusion of our F1 Academy entry and welcoming Carmen onboard reflects our shared dedication to empowerment.”

Head of Alpine F1 Academy, Carmen Jorda, said: ““I’m honoured to lead female-driver mentorship initiatives within the F1 Academy together with Alpine. I look forward to working with Qatar Airways and taking part in events close to global racing audiences and travellers, as well as community outreach programmes that highlight the airline’s commitment to empowerment and excellence.”

To celebrate the partnership, Carmen Jorda interacted with one of the airline’s trailblazing female pilots, Senior First Officer Shaikah Al Moudadi, where they exchanged knowledge from their respective industries. The exchange featured visits to the Qatar Airways Flight Deck Training Academy Simulators in Doha and Alpine’s F1 Garage to highlight the shared values of precision, performance, and empowerment that drive both aviation and motorsport.

This partnership marks another chapter in Qatar Airways’ portfolio of high-profile global sports partnerships, including the likes of FIFA, UEFA Champions League and National Team Competitions, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, AFC, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.