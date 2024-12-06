Karachi: The Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) Sheikh Umer Rehan has

called on the government to take urgent measures to address the challenges in the edible oil supply

chain by reducing duties on alternative oils like soybean, canola, and sunflower oil. This proposal aims to

diversify imports and reduce Pakistan's heavy reliance on palm oil, which constitutes a significant part of

the country’s vegetable oilp consumption.

PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan highlighted the looming global palm oil shortage caused by

Indonesia’s bio-diesel policies. Indonesia, which supplies 90% of Pakistan’s palm oil imports, plans to

increase the blending ofp palm oil in bio-diesel to 40% by January 2025 and 50% by January 2026. This

shift, along with past export bans imposed by Indonesia due to rising domestic prices, has raised

concerns about the stability of Pakistan's supply chain. Pakistan, as the world’s third-largest importer of

palm oil with an annual import volume of 3.5 million tons, has faced significant challenges when such

restrictions were previously imposed.

In light of these developments, Sheikh Umer Rehan urged the government to negotiate consistent

supply commitments under Pakistan's Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Indonesia. He also

suggested initiating discussions with Thailand, an emerging palm oil producer, to explore a new PTA,

while maximizing opportunities under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Malaysia.

Additionally, Sheikh Umer Rehan pointed out that soybean and canola oils are currently cheaper than

palm oil globally but remain underutilized due to high regulatory duties. He emphasized the need for a

flexible duty structure that aligns with global edible oil price trends, enabling Pakistan to capitalize on

lower-cost alternatives. Reducing duties on these oils would not only ensure a stable supply but also

ease pressure on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and local prices.

The PVMA chairman urged the government to collaborate with industry stakeholders to monitor global

price trends and adjust regulatory duties accordingly. He warned that failure to act swiftly could lead to

economic strain, rising local prices, and further dependency on volatile palm oil supplies.