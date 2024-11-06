By Mohammed Arifeen,Research Content Writer.

KARACHI PAKISTAN : Government has closed primary schools in Lahore this week. Marriyum says the province will ask Foreign Office to take up cross-border pollution with New Delhi. Second largest city shuts primary schools for one week; closure may be extended if ‘winds from India’ persist. Minister says two more ‘green lockdowns’ on the cards, warns of harsher measures. In the wake of deteriorating air quality index and in light of order dated 03.11.2024 issued by director general Environ­mental Protection Agency Punjab while exercising powers conferred under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997, it is notified that all classes up to 5th grade in all schools (public and private) located in Lahore shall remain closed for one week w.e.f 04.11.2024 till 09.11.2024 (Saturday),” said a notification issued by the provincial education department. The closure will be extended if the situation does not improve.

In a press conference on Sunday, senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb cautioned citizens about smog from India, saying winds would continue to blow towards Lahore for at least one week. The provincial minister said easterly winds from Amritsar and Chandigarh were spiking the air quality index in Lahore to over 1,000 for the past two days. Aurangzeb, who holds the environment portfolio in the cabinet, said Punjab would write to the Foreign Office on Monday to take up the issue with New Delhi. The wind from India towards Lahore taking the smog to dangerous levels and the wind is likely to sustain its direction for at least next week. People should take care of themselves by avoiding unnecessarily coming out of their houses. The elderly and children should be particularly careful. The government plans to use the week-long break to “conduct research”.

Authorities will use the week to conduct research, mapping, and studies to reassess and determine if extended school closures are needed. In response to a question, she said the government would write to the Foreign Off­ice on Monday to approach Indian autho­rities for talks on joint efforts to curb smog.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, at a Diwali function, hinted at approaching the Indian Punjab chief minister to put up a joint front against smog. Regretting that “mischievous” people attempted to knit a conspiracy around the CM’s diplomacy talk, Ms Aurangzeb said one could not change the direction of winds and the issue of cross-border smog could be tackled only through negotiations. She cautioned against the politicization of what she described as a matter of generational survival.

She warned brick kiln owners and transporters not to worsen the situation through emissions, saying the government could go for stricter steps, including temporarily closing down construction projects and imposing lockdowns. Cases may be instituted against the violators, while they may also be arrested. According to the minister, construction in housing societies has not been banned so far but SOPs will be introduced to regulate the matters. She said that all primary schools were being closed down for a week and the duration may be extended depending on the situation, adding that preparations for two additional “green lockdowns” were also underway. The minister, in response to a question, said that arrangements for artificial rain were complete but the clouds required for the purpose were not available.

Listing the steps taken by the government to control smog, the minister claimed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had mobilized all departments over the past eight months to reduce smog. Farmers are being provided with 1,000 super-seeders at a 60 per cent subsidy, with a goal to supply 5,000 units in total, she said, adding that these machines were also available on a rental basis at the union council level to discourage farmers from burning crop residue. She added that 550 kilns had been closed, construction activities that failed to comply with SOPs were being restricted, and vehicles emitting ‘excessive’ smoke were also being impounded.

Lahore, yet again, topped the world map in the list of most polluted cities of the world. New Delhi followed it with AQI 232 at 11pm while its maximum was 271 at 6am.The AQI at CERP office in Gulberg was shocking 953, followed by 810 at Pakistan Engineering Services Ltd and 784 at Syed Maratab Ali Road. Talking about the smog situation in Lahore, Environment Protection and Culture Change Department (EPCCD) secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said there were several causes of the smog, including vehicular smoke, stubble burning, factories emission and brick kiln operations. He said the AQI data was being taken from private and low-cost censors and it could not be called authentic. He said that these three studies had mentioned different major causes of the smog. One study claimed that the vehicles were causing 40pc, second 60pc and third 80pc. He said 4.5m motorcycles, 1.3m cars and trucks, 6,800 factories, 1,200 brick kilns were operating in and around the city and the stubble burning was also taking place in Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana and Gujranwala.

“The government has three functional air quality monitors installed in Gulberg, Mall Road and Punjab University and eight more would be installed by Nov 10 and the number would reach to 16 after five mobile van air quality monitors would also be installed this year. A central control room has been established and the air quality report is released on a daily basis from the station.

Mr Anwar said that a scientific study was also being conducted with Suparco to provide genuine reports to the public. The air quality changes with time. It has been observed that the city reaches hazardous levels from 11pm to 5am. The air quality worsens as the heavy vehicles carrying construction material, sand and cement often operate at night. The city is also expanding and construction business of housing and establishing new plazas are booming and also affect the air quality. The wind from eastern Punjab in India also increases smog in Lahore,” he said.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has issued an emergency alert for citizens in Lahore due to the rising levels of smog and has appealed for the implementation of safety measures. Citizens are advised to wear masks and keep windows and doors closed to avoid exposure to pollution. She urged the citizens, particularly children, the elderly and individuals with heart and respiratory conditions to avoid going outdoors. She said that smoke-emitting vehicles will be seized and no brick kiln would operate without zigzag technology and action was being taken against the farmers involved in burning crop stubble.