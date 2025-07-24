Advertisements

LAHORE – The Punjab government is gearing up to roll out its E-Taxi scheme in August, with the provincial transport department finalizing preparations for the project aimed at promoting eco-friendly public transport.

As part of this initiative, 30 electric taxis have been reserved exclusively for women, encouraging their active participation in the transport sector.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan revealed that an online application portal is being developed in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to streamline the application process.

Nine companies have been shortlisted to supply electric taxis under the scheme. These vehicles will be provided on easy, interest-free installment plans to make them accessible to a wide range of drivers and fleet operators.

The scheme’s formal launch is expected within two weeks, as a comprehensive business and financial model has been crafted to ensure smooth implementation. Under the pilot phase, a total of 1,100 e-taxis will be distributed among fleet owners, individual drivers, and ride-hailing platforms.

Government documents indicate that the Punjab government will bear the mark-up, token tax, and registration fees for these vehicles. Out of the total, 1,000 taxis will be allotted to fleet owners (minimum purchase of ten vehicles), while 100 taxis will be allocated individually, including the dedicated quota for women.

Additionally, the selected suppliers are required to establish service centers, spare parts outlets, and EV charging stations across Punjab to support the new e-taxi ecosystem.