LAHORE: Students in Punjab’s public and private schools are expected to enjoy a five-day holiday for Eidul Fitr 2025, with the possibility of an extended break depending on the Shawal moon sighting.

Expected Holiday Schedule:

If the moon is sighted on March 30 (Sunday): Eid holidays: March 31 (Monday) to April 2 (Wednesday) With the Saturday-Sunday weekend, this results in a five-day break.

If the moon is NOT sighted on March 30: Eid holidays: April 1 (Tuesday) to April 3 (Thursday) The government may declare March 31 (Monday) as an additional holiday, leading to a six-day break.



Moon Sighting & Eid Date:

Eidul Fitr is expected on March 31, 2025, as per the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council.

The Shawal crescent will be over 26 hours old by March 30, making it visible across most parts of Pakistan.

An official announcement regarding the final Eid holiday schedule is expected closer to the date.