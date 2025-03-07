The Punjab School Education Department has officially announced that all school teachers across the province will have Saturdays off throughout the month of Ramadan.

As stated in the official notification, this arrangement will remain in place until the 30th of Ramadan, after which regular school schedules will resume. The decision is expected to benefit around 300,000 teachers, providing them with some relief during the holy month.

In addition to the Saturday holiday, the Punjab Education Department has also introduced revised school timings for Ramadan. Under the new schedule, schools will operate from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, while classes on Fridays will end at 12:30 pm.

For schools running double shifts, the first shift will be from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm, followed by the second shift from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. These adjustments aim to balance academic activities with the religious and cultural needs of Ramadan.