The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has officially launched the “Maryam Nawaz Ration Card Program” aimed at providing financial assistance to laborer families across the province. The program, which is considered the largest ration assistance initiative in the region’s history, will benefit over 1.25 million families.

Under the scheme, eligible workers will receive a monthly subsidy of Rs 3,000 via a digital ration card system. Additionally, the CM announced plans to construct 1,220 new homes for laborers, as part of an ongoing effort to improve welfare conditions.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting hardworking individuals, stating that this program is specifically designed for those who work long hours, offering dignity and aid, not dependency. The CM also discussed other welfare projects, including the expansion of the low-fare Green Bus service and upcoming developments in healthcare, such as the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital and Cardiology Hospital.

Furthermore, she highlighted educational initiatives, including the distribution of 100,000 laptops and the provision of full tuition for 50,000 students, as well as the construction of 100,000 homes across Punjab. The launch event was attended by senior ministers and officials, all expressing support for the CM’s vision of improving the living standards of workers in the province.