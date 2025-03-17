Punjab has made history by becoming the first province in Pakistan to introduce an air ambulance service, ensuring swift medical assistance to critically ill patients.

Key Highlights:

Announced by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Launched under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Trauma and cardiac patients from remote areas like Mianwali and Bahawalnagar are already being airlifted daily to Lahore for treatment.

Additional Healthcare & Infrastructure Developments:

300 new ambulances to be added to Punjab Emergency Services this year.

Emergency medical coverage extended along the motorway from Attock to Rahim Yar Khan.

Rainwater conservation project in Tajpura: Amina Park storage tank (capacity: 1.9 million gallons). Babri Park storage tank (capacity: 2.1 million gallons).



The initiative aims to revolutionize emergency healthcare, providing lifesaving interventions for remote and underserved communities.