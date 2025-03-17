Punjab has made history by becoming the first province in Pakistan to introduce an air ambulance service, ensuring swift medical assistance to critically ill patients.
Key Highlights:
- Announced by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.
- Launched under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
- Trauma and cardiac patients from remote areas like Mianwali and Bahawalnagar are already being airlifted daily to Lahore for treatment.
Additional Healthcare & Infrastructure Developments:
- 300 new ambulances to be added to Punjab Emergency Services this year.
- Emergency medical coverage extended along the motorway from Attock to Rahim Yar Khan.
- Rainwater conservation project in Tajpura:
- Amina Park storage tank (capacity: 1.9 million gallons).
- Babri Park storage tank (capacity: 2.1 million gallons).
The initiative aims to revolutionize emergency healthcare, providing lifesaving interventions for remote and underserved communities.
