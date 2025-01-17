In a major step toward public convenience and streamlined governance, the Punjab Home Department, under the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, has launched an online system for the modification and management of weapon licenses.

The new system enables citizens to submit applications online for a variety of changes to their weapon licenses, including modifications to weapon bore, category, additional ammunition, hereditary transfers, duplicate licenses, sale of existing weapons, and extension of license validity. This digital platform aims to eliminate the need for citizens to visit offices in person, making the process more efficient and accessible.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department confirmed that all required documents and legal fees for license modifications can now be submitted electronically. The online system was developed in collaboration with NADRA and is in line with the Punjab Arms Rules 2023. Citizens can access the platform through the following link: http://pal.nadra.gov.pk/pal.

To ensure public awareness, the Punjab Home Department has issued a directive to all Deputy Commissioners, urging them to inform citizens seeking weapon license modifications about the new online system.

In addition to the online license system, Punjab Police is intensifying its efforts against illegal firearms. A major crackdown across various districts, including Lahore, has led to the seizure of a significant number of weapons and ammunition.