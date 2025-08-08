Advertisements

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department, has officially opened online registration for the August 2025 e-Auction of special vehicle number plates.

Citizens interested in acquiring unique or ‘lucky’ number plates for their motorcycles or cars can now register via the PITB e-Auction mobile app or web portal. The registration window will remain open until August 30, 2025.

According to PITB, the digital platform allows users to bid from the comfort of their homes, with live results displayed in the app to ensure transparency and fairness.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized that the initiative is designed to streamline the process, eliminate the role of middlemen, and curb corruption by replacing outdated manual systems with a user-friendly digital solution.