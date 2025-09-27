Traffic police across Punjab have stepped up enforcement against one-way violations, issuing 29,704 challans this month — almost double the 15,000 issued last month, marking a 98% surge.

According to Lahore Traffic Police, over 10,000 of these fines were issued in Lahore alone. Violators caught driving the wrong way face penalties of Rs. 2,000 per offense.

Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Punjab, Muhammad Waqas Nazir, has directed all Chief Traffic Officers (CTOs) and District Traffic Officers (DTOs) to ensure active field presence and strict monitoring.

Authorities stressed that one-way violations are a leading cause of road accidents and warned that zero tolerance will be shown toward offenders. Citizens have been urged to comply with traffic rules to safeguard lives and avoid heavy fines.