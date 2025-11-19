Sheikhupura (Web Desk): Punjab’s Provincial Information Minister, Uzma Bukhari’s uncle, Syed Mujahid Hussain Bukhari, has passed away, spreading a wave of grief among the family and their close circle.

According to reports, the late Syed Mujahid Hussain Bukhari had been unwell for some time. His demise has saddened not only the family but also political and social circles.

Advertisements

Family sources say that the funeral prayer will be offered today at 2 PM at Ali Mosque, Jehangirabad, Sheikhupura. Local political and social figures, as well as residents of the area, are expected to attend.

Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari expressed deep sorrow and grief over his passing, prayed for forgiveness for the deceased, and extended her condolences to the family. She also requested prayers for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

Also read: What will the weather be like across the country? Alert issued.

Residents of the area remember the late Syed Mujahid Hussain Bukhari for his services and simplicity, noting that he was always at the forefront in serving his neighborhood and community. His death has created a void not only in the family but also in the locality.

After the funeral prayer, he will be laid to rest in the local cemetery. Local residents and political circles are praying for the elevation of his ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for his family.