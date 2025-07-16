Advertisements

LAHORE – The Punjab government is all set to launch the Punjab E-Taxi Scheme, a landmark initiative offering interest-free electric vehicles to unemployed youth as part of efforts to promote eco-friendly transport and create job opportunities, ARY News reported.

The project was discussed in an executive committee meeting led by Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, where officials finalized the vehicle specifications, pricing model, and supporting infrastructure. In the first phase, 1,100 electric taxis will be distributed on interest-free installment plans, enabling young individuals to own and operate zero-emission vehicles without financial strain.

This initiative falls under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s E-Taxi Program 2025, which seeks to gradually replace petrol- and diesel-powered taxis with sustainable, electric alternatives.

In partnership with Dewan Motors, the program will roll out locally assembled Honri VC20 and VC30 models, offering driving ranges of 200 km and 300 km per charge, respectively.

A robust EV charging network is being developed, starting with charging stations every 3 km in Lahore, with further expansion planned across Punjab. The government also aims to keep the application process simple and inclusive, encouraging participation from women, rural youth, and people with disabilities.

With over 60,000 applications already received, the Punjab E-Taxi Scheme is expected to reshape the province’s transport sector—delivering a cleaner, quieter, and more affordable alternative to conventional taxis, while also generating thousands of new jobs.

Public advertisements detailing eligibility criteria and the official launch date are expected in the coming weeks.