The Punjab government has initiated preparations to host a carefully regulated Basant Festival in Lahore in February 2026, signaling a possible return of the popular cultural celebration under stringent safety measures.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a high-level committee has been formed to craft a detailed plan for organizing the event securely. The committee comprises officials from the Walled City of Lahore Authority, Lahore’s Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), and representatives from relevant departments and the Kite Flying Association.

Sources indicate that the festival may be limited to a two-day celebration within the Walled City to maintain better control and ensure safety. As part of precautionary measures, the government is considering a two-day ban on motorcycles to reduce the likelihood of accidents during the event.

Only kite vendors registered and approved by the district administration will be allowed to sell and purchase kites. Likewise, those producing kite string (dor) must first be registered and cleared by the authorities.

To prevent injuries, all dangerous materials such as glass-coated or metallic string will be strictly prohibited. Kite strings will undergo government inspections and will be permitted only if they meet the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

This move by the Punjab government aims to revive the cherished tradition of Basant while prioritizing public safety through regulated and responsible festivities.