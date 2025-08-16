LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced the province’s first large-scale internship program for veterinary graduates and para-veterinary professionals, offering stipends of up to Rs. 60,000 per month.

With a budget allocation of Rs. 600 million, the program will provide opportunities to 1,000 young professionals across Punjab. Under the scheme, candidates with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree will receive Rs. 60,000 monthly, while para-vets and livestock assistants will be paid Rs. 40,000 during the internship.

Applicants can apply through their respective districts, with eligibility extended to those who have completed the two-year Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD). The program will be implemented in all 36 districts of Punjab, with quotas set for Veterinary Assistants, AI Technicians, and Lab Assistants.

Officials hailed the initiative as a milestone for the livestock sector, saying it will not only create professional opportunities for youth but also enhance veterinary services across the province.