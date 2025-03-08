LAHORE – The Punjab government has enforced the Essential Services Act across the province against teachers who refused to perform their assigned examination duties.

The decision came after the Punjab Chief Secretary took notice of widespread refusals by teachers to participate in exam-related tasks. Following the implementation of the act, all school and college teachers are now required to fulfill their examination duties, with strict action planned against non-compliant staff.

The Service and General Administration Department (S&GAD) Punjab has already issued a formal notification regarding this directive.

The matriculation exams are being conducted across Punjab from March 4, 2025. In response to teachers’ reluctance, the Punjab Education Minister has instructed authorities to implement a zero-tolerance policy, calling for immediate reports on staff members failing to comply.

The minister further stressed that under service rules, no government teacher can refuse examination duties, warning that disciplinary action will be taken against violators.