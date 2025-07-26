Advertisements

The Punjab government has unveiled an ambitious plan to convert 1,200 villages across the province into Model Villages as part of its Suthra Punjab and Waste to Value initiatives, according to media reports on Saturday.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was held to review the progress of these transformative projects. During the session, the Chief Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the Model Villages framework and ongoing efforts under the Suthra Punjab campaign.

Under this initiative, each model village will be provided with essential amenities, including:

24/7 clean water supply

A modern sewage system

Waste management and treatment plants

Additionally, the villages will undergo infrastructure enhancements such as:

Paved streets and road rehabilitation

Children’s parks

Extensive tree plantation drives to improve the environment

House numbering and installation of signboards

The meeting also discussed the use of solar-powered systems for water supply and sewage management to ensure sustainable development in these villages.

It was informed that development work in 130 villages has already been completed as part of the pilot phase of the Model Villages project.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need to expedite the remaining work and called for a definitive timeline to ensure the swift completion of this large-scale initiative, aiming to uplift rural life and improve public health standards in Punjab.