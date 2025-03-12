LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced that salaries and pensions for its employees will be disbursed early, ensuring they receive their payments before Eid-ul-Fitr. As per the official notification, payments will be made on March 26, allowing employees to manage their Eid preparations smoothly. The notification has been widely circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups.

Sindh Government Also Announces Early Salary Disbursement

Prior to this, the Sindh government had also declared an advance salary release for its employees. In Sindh, government sector workers will receive their salaries on March 21 (Friday), providing financial relief ahead of the major Islamic festival. This decision aims to ease the financial burden on employees and help them celebrate Eid with ease.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Holiday Schedule

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is anticipated to be observed on March 31, following the crescent moon sighting on March 30. The official holiday period is expected to be from March 29 to April 6, potentially allowing a nine-day break if the government extends leave beyond the initial five-day holiday period. However, the final schedule depends on the official announcement by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

This initiative by the provincial governments is expected to bring significant relief to thousands of employees, ensuring they can celebrate Eid without financial worries.