The Punjab government has announced plans to hire 23,000 intern teachers to fill vacancies in upgraded schools across the province. This initiative aims to address the ongoing teacher shortage.

Over the past five years, 20,000 schools have been upgraded based on recommendations from members of the Punjab Assembly and local social figures.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the Schedule of New Expenditure (SNE) for 781 schools, where the intern teachers will be appointed.

In the previous government’s tenure, 1,229 primary schools were upgraded to higher levels. In Lahore alone, 51 schools were upgraded. The recruitment of School Teacher Interns (STI) is expected to be completed by August this year, with the budget approval coming from the provincial cabinet committee.

The new appointments are expected to help fill many vacant teaching positions across the province, adding to the 1,200 intern teachers already appointed.