LAHORE: The Punjab government has officially launched the Chief Minister’s Adult Cardiac Surgery Programme, aiming to provide advanced cardiac care to adult patients across the province.

According to an official statement, the initiative was inaugurated to address the rising incidence of heart diseases among adults in Punjab. The programme is designed to offer comprehensive cardiac surgery services to patients who require specialized medical intervention.

Advertisements

Officials stated that the programme will be implemented in major hospitals throughout Punjab, with a focus on enhancing the capacity of healthcare facilities to perform complex cardiac surgeries. The government aims to ensure that patients have access to high-quality treatment without having to travel outside the province.

The statement further noted that the initiative is part of the broader health reforms being introduced under the leadership of the Punjab Chief Minister. The programme seeks to reduce the burden on existing cardiac care units and improve patient outcomes by providing timely and effective surgical interventions.

Healthcare authorities highlighted that the new programme will also provide training opportunities for medical professionals, enabling them to keep pace with the latest advancements in cardiac surgery. The government has allocated resources to upgrade medical equipment and infrastructure in selected hospitals as part of this initiative.

Officials emphasized the government’s commitment to improving public health services and ensuring that life-saving treatments are accessible to all segments of society. The launch of the Chief Minister’s Adult Cardiac Surgery Programme marks a significant step towards strengthening the province’s healthcare system and addressing the needs of patients suffering from heart diseases.