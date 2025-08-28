The Punjab government has announced 30,000 new scholarships through the Chief Minister Honhar Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2025, aimed at supporting talented students from low and middle-income families.

Under the initiative, the full tuition fee of selected students will be covered, enabling them to pursue higher education in fields such as medicine, science, arts, and more.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must have secured at least 70% marks in FA, F.Sc, or ICS.

Applicants must hold a Punjab domicile.

The family’s monthly income should not exceed Rs. 350,000.

Application Process

Candidates are required to apply online via the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) portal. Paper applications will not be entertained.

The last date for submission is September 15, 2025. For queries, students may contact the PHEC portal or helpline.

Officials stated that the program aims to empower youth by helping them achieve their educational dreams without financial barriers.