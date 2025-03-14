Lahore, March 13, 2025 – Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer, was recently honored with the prestigious ‘Punjab Ki Beti’ Award in the Agriculture Category, presented by the Senior Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on behalf of the Women Development Department and Government of Punjab. The award was conferred upon Ms Sadozai in recognition of her exceptional contributions and performance as an industry leader. The award ceremony was hosted at the CM House in Lahore on the occasion of celebrating International Women’s Day.

The ‘Punjab Ki Beti’ Award is a special initiative by the Government of Punjab to celebrate Pakistani women who have demonstrated excellence and played a transformative role in their respective fields. The event was attended by government officials, female industry leaders, and notable personalities committed to championing women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

Under Rabel’s leadership, Fatima Fertilizer has solidified its reputation as a trailblazer in agricultural innovation, achieving significant milestones. As Director of Sales & Marketing, she manages a sales portfolio of approximately $1 billion. She oversees multiple departments, including Sales, Brand Management, Trade Marketing, Distribution and Logistics, Business Planning, Farmer Engagement, and Specialty Business, leading a team of over 200 professionals across Pakistan, driving sustained growth and market leadership.

While expressing her gratitude, Rabel Sadozai said, “This award is not just a recognition of my professional journey but a testament to the resilience and potential of Pakistani women. At Fatima Fertilizer, we strongly believe in empowering women, especially in rural communities, through initiatives that foster financial independence and skill development.”

This recognition also showcases Fatima Fertilizer’s dedication to promoting gender inclusivity in agriculture through its Mitti Ki Beti campaign, launched on International Women’s Day to honor the resilience and strength of women in the Agriculture value chain. The campaign celebrates women excelling in non-traditional roles, such as carriage contractors moving fertilizer from the Manufacturing Plant to the Warehouses and female Warehouse in-charges, breaking barriers, and redefining women’s roles in both technical and administrative sectors.

Under her leadership, Fatima Fertilizer, in partnership with UNDP, became the first company in Pakistan to adopt the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Impact Framework, committing to 15 UN SDGs. Additionally, Fatima Fertilizer pioneered the concept of “Salam Kissan”, that is the introduction of Pakistan’s first-ever Kissan Day, celebrated annually on December 18th. This historic milestone, officially recognized by the Federal Government and embraced by industry stakeholders, honors the contributions of our farmers and amplifies their voices on a national platform, ensuring they receive the recognition and support they deserve.

Further reinforcing its commitment to gender inclusivity in agriculture, Fatima Fertilizer has empowered over 2,000 women across Pakistan through the Sarsabz Tabeer program. Conducted by USAID-certified trainers, this initiative provides training in farm food processing, equipping women with essential skills to achieve financial independence while reducing food wastage.

Moreover, Sarsabz Kahani, Fatima Fertilizer’s dedicated web series platform, highlights real-life inspirational stories of farmers and rural communities, promoting sustainable agriculture and preserving Pakistan’s rich agrarian heritage.

Through these transformative initiatives, Fatima Fertilizer remains committed to strengthening national food security by empowering farmers, promoting sustainable agriculture, and fostering a more inclusive and resilient industry. These efforts aim to ensure a stronger, more secure future for Pakistan’s agriculture sector, supporting both current and future generations.