Karachi, 02 January 2025 : The Punjab government has announced a transformative investment of Rs. 1.5 billion to modernize and revitalize the citrus industry, Pakistan’s leading horticultural export.

This groundbreaking initiative stems from detailed recommendations made by the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA), whose efforts have brought much-needed attention to the challenges facing the citrus sector, including climate change and outdated farming practices.

Key elements of the Citrus Industry Transformation Project include the establishment of disease-free citrus nurseries with a capacity of producing one million plants annually, importing new citrus varieties to diversify the industry, and creating high-density demonstration orchards equipped with modern irrigation systems.

Mobile soil and water testing units will also be introduced, while large tracts of land will be leased to investors for setting up state-of-the-art orchards.

PFVA’s roadmap highlights the urgent need to address climate change impacts by introducing modern farming practices and resilient citrus varieties. Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of PFVA, emphasized, “The citrus industry is Pakistan’s number one horticulture export, but climate change and outdated varieties are putting it at risk. PFVA’s recommendations have laid the foundation for this transformative initiative by the Punjab government.”

The project also includes the establishment of certified private service providers for specialized orchard services and the development of a Citrus Quality Leadership Program.

This program will incentivize farmers to produce export-grade fruit while enhancing Pakistan’s competitiveness in international markets.

A modern pesticide residue testing laboratory, in collaboration with international partners, will ensure compliance with global standards, while a comprehensive international market research study will explore trends and opportunities for Pakistan’s citrus exports.

A PFVA delegation, led by Waheed Ahmed, is set to meet Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Secretary Agriculture today to discuss the project’s implementation. “This investment reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to safeguarding our citrus industry’s future and mitigating the effects of climate change on this vital sector,” Ahmed added.

This initiative is expected to not only revive the citrus sector but also strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global horticulture export market, ensuring long-term economic and environmental sustainability.