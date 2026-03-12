Lahore –March 2026 : Under the umbrella of the Punjab Family Planning Program (PFPP), led by the Health and Population Departments, Government of Punjab, the on-ground initiative “Behtar Qadam” is now actively underway to promote a “Nayi Soch”—a renewed way of thinking about family planning—across the country’s most populous province. Implemented in collaboration with partners Rayn and Riz Consulting, the outreach program does not impose choices; instead, it walks alongside families as a trusted partner in life.

Through inclusive engagement with women and husbands, youth, extended families, community members, NGOs and community-based organizations, as well as religious scholars, the initiative is actively reaching communities across all 41 districts of Punjab. The program emphasizes dialogue, awareness, and shared responsibility to support healthier families and stronger communities.

Advertisements

Rooted in shared values of responsibility, compassion, and thoughtful decision-making, Behtar Qadam encourages youth, married couples, and families to make informed and healthier choices for a more secure future. The initiative promotes a fresh perspective centered on wellbeing, opportunity, and stronger households, with a special emphasis on maternal, newborn, and child health. By supporting planned and healthy spacing between children and empowering communities to consider the long-term benefits of their decisions, the initiative contributes to the social and economic stability of families, communities, and ultimately the province and the country.

“Behtar Qadam invites youth, families, religious leaders and CSOs/NGOs to understand their role in building a prosperous and healthy society, to take a better step together; learn, discuss and plan responsibly,” said Capt. Dr. Usman Ali Khan, Program Director PFPP.

The awareness drive gained strong momentum from the second half of November through February, during which Behtar Qadam conducted more than 394 events across Punjab. Within four months, the initiative connected with over 25,000 individuals, most of them students from more than 100 educational institutions across the province’s 41 districts. These engagements included seminars, health fairs, sports activities, and stakeholder dialogues designed to foster open conversations around family wellbeing and reproductive health.

The highest number of activities were conducted in Lahore, followed by significant engagement in Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Okara, Jhang, and Dera Ghazi Khan. Substantial numbers of events were also organized in Bhakkar, Vehari, Rajanpur, Mianwali, Chiniot, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Lodhran, and Nankana Sahib. Moderate activity levels were recorded in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Wazirabad, Multan, Layyah, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Murree, Kasur, Talagang, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Narowal, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Taunsa, Sialkot, Kharian, and Jampur.

Looking ahead, by June 2027, the campaign plans to deliver more than 1,293 on-ground engagements across universities, Sehat Melas, community dialogues, family and couples’ sessions, youth forums, and briefings with religious leaders. These initiatives aim to continue building awareness, addressing questions, and encouraging informed and balanced decision-making about family planning and reproductive health.