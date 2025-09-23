Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Sahiwal’s first electric bus service on Monday, bringing an eco-friendly and modern transport system to the city. The launch event featured a test ride by the chief minister, joined by Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan and senior officials, while residents lined the route to welcome the buses.

In the initial phase, 16 electric buses will run on four major routes: Arifwala Bypass to Sarwar Chowk, Noor Shah to KFC Bypass, Farid Town to Yousafwala, and General Bus Stand to Kamir. The service is expected to accommodate over 25,000 passengers daily.

The fare is set at Rs. 20 per stop. Each bus is equipped with Wi-Fi, mobile charging ports, CCTV cameras, and a dedicated women’s compartment. A charging station has also been established in the city.

According to provincial officials, the initiative is part of the government’s broader plan to modernize urban transport by providing affordable, safe, and environmentally sustainable options.