LAHORE – The Punjab Excise Department has launched a digital system for delivering property tax challans, replacing the traditional manual process with a technology-driven, app-based mechanism.

Under the new system, constables and inspectors delivering challans must record photographic evidence along with the taxpayer’s property ID, PIN code, GPS location, date, and delivery time. The information is instantly uploaded to a central database, appearing live on dashboards at the head office and with senior officials for real-time monitoring and transparency.

The initiative is being rolled out on a massive scale, covering 2.45 million taxable properties across Punjab, including 850,000 in Lahore. So far, over 400,000 challan notices have been dispatched, with 125,000 in Lahore alone.

Excise authorities say the digital shift will enhance accountability, close loopholes, and modernize tax collection by ensuring every challan is tracked and verified.