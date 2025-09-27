The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has launched a new recruitment campaign, offering more than 100 vacancies across multiple departments.

According to the official advertisement, the openings include senior, mid-level, and technical positions. A total of 18 posts have been allocated for Deputy Directors, each with a fixed monthly salary of Rs. 196,250. For Assistant Directors, 26 seats have been announced, carrying a salary of Rs. 131,250.

The largest share of seats, 40 positions, has been assigned to Officers (Programs), with a monthly salary of Rs. 93,750. Additionally, 8 Subject Specialist posts have been advertised in the fields of English, Mathematics, Science, and Urdu. The advertisement also includes openings for Network Support Engineers and Executive Assistants.

For support staff, 10 seats for Drivers have been announced, with a monthly salary of Rs. 57,500.

Applicants must fall within the age range of 33 to 40 years to qualify. Specific eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and experience requirements will be detailed in the comprehensive ad expected to be released by PEF in the coming days.

The recruitment notice was published on September 26, 2025, with applications now open. Candidates have been directed to apply through the official PEF website. The deadline for submissions will be announced alongside the full recruitment guidelines.