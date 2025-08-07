Advertisements

The Punjab Education Department has officially extended summer vacations across the province, with all schools now set to reopen on September 1, instead of the previously scheduled August 15.

Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced the decision, citing persistent hot and humid weather as the primary reason for the delay. He explained that the move was made in the interest of student health and safety.

Sources within the department had earlier hinted at a possible extension till August 31 due to the severe heatwave. The minister had confirmed that discussions were ongoing before the final decision was made.

While some areas of Punjab are receiving occasional rainfall, most regions continue to face intense heat and humidity, prompting the authorities to postpone the reopening of educational institutions.