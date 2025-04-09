The Punjab government has reduced school hours by 30 minutes across public schools from April 7 to October 15, citing increasing temperatures and heatwave alerts issued by the Meteorological Department.

Officials have also suggested that summer vacations may be announced earlier than usual if the heat intensifies further in the coming weeks.

Instructions have been sent to all commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement the revised timings and prioritize student safety. Authorities emphasized the need to consider an early summer break if temperatures become extreme.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also directed schools to ensure the supply of cold and clean drinking water on campus.

Educational institutions are further encouraged to promote lightweight, loose-fitting clothing for students to help cope with the summer heat.

Updated School Timings

Single-Shift Schools:

Monday to Thursday: 7:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Friday: 7:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Double-Shift Schools:

Morning Shift:

Monday to Thursday: 7:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Friday: 7:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Evening Shift: