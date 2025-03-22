The Punjab government, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, has initiated a free solar panel scheme to provide sustainable energy solutions to 100,000 low-income households. This initiative aims to lower electricity costs and promote clean energy across the province. Eligible beneficiaries include domestic consumers with a monthly electricity usage of up to 200 units and a sanctioned load not exceeding 2 KW. Following the completion of registrations, the Lahore district administration has mobilized special teams, led by Assistant Commissioners, to conduct physical verifications of shortlisted candidates within two days. Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized that the process will be conducted with full transparency and strict monitoring to ensure fair distribution.